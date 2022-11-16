Boston Research & Management Inc. Buys 2,057 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,033,877 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

