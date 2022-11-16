Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $12.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.36. The stock had a trading volume of 167,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

