Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

CMCSA traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,934,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

