Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $567,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 48.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,646 shares of company stock worth $7,504,203. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 2.0 %

DHR traded down $5.46 on Wednesday, reaching $264.87. 56,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.28. The company has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.