Boston Research & Management Inc. Invests $2.78 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 5.5 %

QRVO stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,893. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

