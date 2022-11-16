Boston Research & Management Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.1% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

