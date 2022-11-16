Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

