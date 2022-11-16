Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 4.4%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 46,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 644,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

