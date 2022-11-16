Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

