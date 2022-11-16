Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.95 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.7 %

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Shares of FNV stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,037. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

