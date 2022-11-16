Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 133.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

CARR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,295. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

