Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

