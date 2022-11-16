Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $5.28 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.17.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna Announces Dividend

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.92. 5,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.00. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

