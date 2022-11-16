Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $6.03 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 73.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. 33,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,111. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

