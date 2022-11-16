Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,918. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

