Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 10,669 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,994. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

