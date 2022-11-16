Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,217 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.15. 12,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,801. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

