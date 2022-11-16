Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,431 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,297. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

