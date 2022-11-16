Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,763 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 356,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $81.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

