BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRCC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

BRCC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 7,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.35. BRC has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRC will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in BRC by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRC by 220.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BRC by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of BRC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter valued at about $6,131,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

