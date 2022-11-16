Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Update

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 601,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,320. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

