Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BHG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 24,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,779. The firm has a market cap of $579.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 64,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Health Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,446,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 2,966,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 499,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

