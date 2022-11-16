Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 920.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $8.29 on Wednesday, reaching $516.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

