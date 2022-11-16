Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $39.60

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.60.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

