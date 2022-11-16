Brokers Issue Forecasts for MINISO Group Holding Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for MINISO Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for MINISO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MINISO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.77. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.45 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

