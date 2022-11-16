Brokers Offer Predictions for Vacasa, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vacasa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $1.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Vacasa has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $1,167,382.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,748. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 100.0% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vacasa by 100.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares in the last quarter. Washington University bought a new position in Vacasa in the second quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

