Brokers Set Expectations for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.72). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FULC stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $373.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 117,966 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after buying an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.