Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 192,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

