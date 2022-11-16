Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,500 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 855,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. 352,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,717. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

