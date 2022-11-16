Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 483,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. 68,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

