Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $296.01. 3,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,487. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $309.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

