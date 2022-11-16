Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.16. 38,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,698. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average of $229.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

