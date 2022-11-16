Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

