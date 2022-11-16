BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 493,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.44. 36,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,874. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average of $244.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

