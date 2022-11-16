BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,135. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

