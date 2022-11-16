BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.88. 1,215,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $81.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.