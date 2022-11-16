BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $11.76 on Wednesday, hitting $395.26. 28,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

