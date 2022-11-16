BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $17.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $285.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.