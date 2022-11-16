BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $7.62 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.06. 19,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

