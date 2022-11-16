BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $7.95 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. 414,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

