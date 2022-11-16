BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

