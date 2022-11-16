BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.45. 192,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $161.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

