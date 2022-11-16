Bunge Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Bunge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 876,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,287. Bunge has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 9.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BG. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.