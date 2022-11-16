Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,864.44

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,864.44 ($33.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,977 ($34.98). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,964 ($34.83), with a volume of 453,928 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($34.49) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,923.57 ($34.35).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,800.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,863.55. The stock has a market cap of £10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,248.90.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($34.36) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($61,847.24). In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($34.36) per share, with a total value of £52,632 ($61,847.24). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($31.83), for a total value of £274,015.35 ($321,992.19).

About Bunzl

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.