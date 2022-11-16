BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,100.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,771,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $10,550.00.

On Friday, November 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $9,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $8,550.00.

On Monday, October 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Friday, October 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $9,250.00.

On Friday, October 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Monday, October 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $10,050.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 41,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,903. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

About BurgerFi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

