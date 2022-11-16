BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,100.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $10,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,771,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $10,550.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $9,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $8,550.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $9,700.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $9,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $9,500.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $9,250.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $10,050.00.
BurgerFi International Trading Down 10.6 %
Shares of BFI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 41,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,903. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
