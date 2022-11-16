Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of BURL traded down $9.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

