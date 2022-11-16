Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

