Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. Cabot has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

