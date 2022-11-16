CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in CACI International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,086.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

