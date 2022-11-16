Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 267,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.